Vuniwaqa appointed UN Police deputy commissioner in Sudan

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 4:52PM THE United Nations Mission in South Sudan has appointed Fijian Assistant Commissioner of Police Unaisi Vuniwaqa as its deputy Police Commissioner.

This appointment, descried a proud day for the island nation and all women, has also been acknowledged by the Fiji Police Force to further solidify Fiji's footprints in the upper echelons of the United Nations Police.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said the news of ACP Vuniwaqa's appointment augured well not only for women officers in the Force but all women in the country.

"I strongly believe the news of ACP Vuniwaqa's appointment will not only be celebrated by our institution but by all Fijians as this is truly a proud achievement for our beloved nation," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

It has been confirmed as well that this is the highest level appointment since Fiji's first involvement with the UN for over 30 years. 

Previously, the highest appointment made with regards to an officer from the Fiji Police Force was for the current Chief Administration Officer (CAO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Itendra Nair who was appointed UNMISS Chief of Staff for a period of two years in 2013 to 2015.








