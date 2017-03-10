Knowledgeable society needs education revolution: Misir

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:38PM THE pursuit of a knowledge-based society requires a revolution in education and the removal of all traditional barriers to teaching, accessibility, curriculum, and quality.

This was the view expressed by University of Fiji vice chancellor Professor Prem Misir at the Education Forum held in Nadi earlier this week.

"Schools need to develop the capacity of students to learn on their own; to become involved with lifelong learning and to develop a coping capacity for risk and change," Professor Misir said.

"Honing this capacity for using new learning and teaching strategies is not on the radar of traditional primary and secondary education."

Prof Misir said schools needed to ensure that inputs such as infrastructure were adequate, textbooks were readily available and teachers were able to deliver quality education.

"This means bringing into line management of schools and teachers, financing protocols and incentive systems with the purpose of learning."