Fiji Time: 10:56 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Knowledgeable society needs education revolution: Misir

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 4:38PM THE pursuit of a knowledge-based society requires a revolution in education and the removal of all traditional barriers to teaching, accessibility, curriculum, and quality.

This was the view expressed by University of Fiji vice chancellor Professor Prem Misir at the Education Forum held in Nadi earlier this week.

"Schools need to develop the capacity of students to learn on their own; to become involved with lifelong learning and to develop a coping capacity for risk and change," Professor Misir said.

"Honing this capacity for using new learning and teaching strategies is not on the radar of traditional primary and secondary education."

Prof Misir said schools needed to ensure that inputs such as infrastructure were adequate, textbooks were readily available and teachers were able to deliver quality education.

"This means bringing into line management of schools and teachers, financing protocols and incentive systems with the purpose of learning."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  4. Indiscipline on the rise
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. Labalaba carries hope of the Mamanucas
  8. 'Know bylaws'
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Japan gives more for Winston rehab

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)