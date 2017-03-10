Fiji Time: 10:56 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Western heavy rain warning cancelled

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 4:34PM THE heavy rain warning previously in force for Kadavu, Vatulele, Beqa and the Western Division is now cancelled, says the Fiji Meteorological Service.

The heavy rain alert previously in force for the rest of the country is also cancelled.

A weak trough of low pressure remains slow moving over Fiji. 

Occasional showers should be expected over the Lau and Lomaiviti groups and the Eastern and interior parts of the larger islands.

In other parts of the country, people should expect cloudy periods with some showers, especially in the afternoon or evening.

The weather office, however, has warned that isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms and heavy falls are likely and localised heavy rain could lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  4. Indiscipline on the rise
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. Labalaba carries hope of the Mamanucas
  8. 'Know bylaws'
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Japan gives more for Winston rehab

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  4. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)