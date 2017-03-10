Western heavy rain warning cancelled

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:34PM THE heavy rain warning previously in force for Kadavu, Vatulele, Beqa and the Western Division is now cancelled, says the Fiji Meteorological Service.

The heavy rain alert previously in force for the rest of the country is also cancelled.

A weak trough of low pressure remains slow moving over Fiji.

Occasional showers should be expected over the Lau and Lomaiviti groups and the Eastern and interior parts of the larger islands.

In other parts of the country, people should expect cloudy periods with some showers, especially in the afternoon or evening.

The weather office, however, has warned that isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms and heavy falls are likely and localised heavy rain could lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.