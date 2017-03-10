Fiji Time: 10:56 PM on Friday 10 March

Ocean management vital for sustainability

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 4:22PM IDENTIFYING and managing the key resources in ocean management is vital for its sustainability.

These were the words of Wildlife Conservation Society director Sangeeta Mangubhai while speaking at the National Multi-Stakeholder Workshop on the Oceans Conference in Suva earlier today.

Ms Mangubhai said those human and financial resources played a vital part in sustaining our ocean needs.

"We got to move away from saying the action is that we need more resources, which includes human and financial resources," she said.

"We need to focus on the opportunities out there that we should be tapping into, like do we need to look at different schemes in Fiji which might bring back good resources towards good ocean management."

The workshop will conclude today. 

The regional workshop is scheduled next week in Suva.








