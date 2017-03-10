Fiji Time: 10:56 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Hockey to meet Olympic Solidarity

ERONI TUINUKU
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 4:18PM THE Oceania National Olympic Committee (ONOC) will host its 2017 annual general assembly and associated meetings from March 27 to April 5 in Nadi.

The President of the Oceania National Olympic Committee (ONOC) and the Fiji Hockey Association, Dr Robin Mitchell, said the week-long meet would also involve courses, meetings from the Olympic solidarity in Switzerland.

"From the 28 to the 30th of this month, we will have for the first time 10 staff members from the Olympic solidarity Switzerland coming for the separate programs for athletes, coaches and sports federations," Mitchell said.

He says the team from Switzerland are to organise trainings and update the new rules being implemented.

"The Olympic Solidarity are to brief the members on what's available, and the changes in the program.

"One of the major changes in the program is that for coaches in the Olympic Committee for Oceania can now apply directly to Switzerland, therefore, it provides greater opportunities for the coaches for level one and upwards."

The training will be held from March 28-30 before the two-day AGM on March 31 and April 1.

In other meetings, the Oceanic Paralympic Committee AGM and associated meetings will be held at the Tokatoka Resort at 9am on April 2 and 3.








