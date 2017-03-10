MOU for a friendship garden

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Public Utilities Parveen Bala (left), Special Administrator Chandu Umaria, Director-General, Foreign Affairs office of Guangdong Province, Chen Quiyan and Zhang Ping Ambassador of China during the signing of MOU this morning. Picture: RAMA

Update: 2:48PM A MEMORANDUM of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Suva City Council (SCC) and the Guangdong Province of the People's Republic of China this morning.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said the MOU signed would act as a friendship guideline for the construction of a friendship garden and landmark building, and also for the renovation of Suva Civic Centre auditorium and lower hall.

He said the auditorium would be upgraded

"Suva Civic Centre auditorium renovation has been overdue and the renovation programs include upgrading the outlook," Mr Kumar said.

"The friendship park shall have different varieties of flower gardens and the landmark building will be used for cultural exchange, regional training, cultural display, tourism promotion and other activities to enhance bilateral relationship and cooperation."

The documents were signed by SCC special administrator Chandu Umaria and the director general Foreign Affairs office of Guangdong Province, Chen Qiuyan.

Guangdong is a coastal province of Southeast China, borders Hong Kong and Macau.