MOU for a friendship garden

Update: 2:48PM A MEMORANDUM of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Suva City Council (SCC) and the Guangdong Province of the People's Republic of China this morning.
Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and
Transport Parveen Kumar said the MOU signed would act as a friendship guideline
for the construction of a friendship garden and landmark building, and also for
the renovation of Suva Civic Centre auditorium and lower hall.
He said the auditorium would be upgraded
"Suva Civic Centre auditorium renovation has been overdue and the
renovation programs include upgrading the outlook," Mr Kumar said.
"The friendship park shall have different varieties of flower gardens
and the landmark building will be used for cultural exchange, regional
training, cultural display, tourism promotion and other activities to enhance
bilateral relationship and cooperation."
The documents were signed by SCC special administrator Chandu Umaria and the director general Foreign Affairs
office of Guangdong Province, Chen Qiuyan.
Guangdong is a coastal province of Southeast China, borders Hong Kong
and Macau.