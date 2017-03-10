Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

MOU for a friendship garden

LITIA CAVA
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 2:48PM A MEMORANDUM of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Suva City Council (SCC) and the Guangdong Province of the People's Republic of China this morning.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said the MOU signed would act as a friendship guideline for the construction of a friendship garden and landmark building, and also for the renovation of Suva Civic Centre auditorium and lower hall.

He said the auditorium would be upgraded

"Suva Civic Centre auditorium renovation has been overdue and the renovation programs include upgrading the outlook," Mr Kumar said.

"The friendship park shall have different varieties of flower gardens and the landmark building will be used for cultural exchange, regional training, cultural display, tourism promotion and other activities to enhance bilateral relationship and cooperation."

The documents were signed by SCC special administrator Chandu Umaria and the director general Foreign Affairs office of Guangdong Province, Chen Qiuyan.

Guangdong is a coastal province of Southeast China, borders Hong Kong and Macau.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Indiscipline on the rise
  4. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. 'Know bylaws'
  8. CORRECTION
  9. Japan gives more for Winston rehab
  10. Key electoral issues

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  8. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Chief's response Sunday (05 Mar)