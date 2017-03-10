Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Friday 10 March

Serua and Namosi women showcase handicraft

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 2:45PM WOMEN from Serua and Namosi gathered to showcase their various crafts and handiwork at the Serua, Namosi and Multiracial Group Craft show held in Navua today.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the craft show depicted the uniqueness of crafts that each province was well known for and the level of commitment invested in maintaining traditional values and talents by women artisans of the country.

"It had been an exciting exercise for the ministry with the Fiji Arts Council to identify rural women artisans with their products, which are of a certain quality and ensure that they are linked to markets, domestically and internationally as well," she said.

"Your attendance this morning does not only indicate your willingness to participate in such platforms, but more importantly it shows your ability to capitalise on the economic opportunities provided by this platform as a means of livelihood for your families and communities."








