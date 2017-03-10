Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Friday 10 March

Bad weather affects crop supply

LUISA QIOLEVU
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 2:23PM THE adverse weather condition experienced in the North is causing financial strain on farmers who work to normalise crop supply.

There are fears of shortage in supply that will lead to increase in vegetable prices. 

A Labasa market vendor Maya Wati of Wailevu in Macuata said she had to buy her vegetables for a much higher price now, as there was a shortage of supply.

"Most vegetable farmers that supply us vegetables in the market can no longer provide us with the same quantity of vegetables that we used to get before," she said.

"The prices of vegetables have gone up and the quantities have decreased and therefore we have no choice but to increase our selling price."

With the same sentiments market vendor Roshni Lata of Batinikama in Labasa said they have no choice but to buy the vegetables no matter the increase in prices.

"A lot of vegetables that we used to buy before are not available like the Chinese cabbage and Dhania," she said.








