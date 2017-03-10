Bad weather affects crop supply

Update: 2:23PM THE adverse weather condition experienced in the North is causing financial strain on farmers who work to normalise crop supply.
There are
fears of shortage in supply that will lead to increase in vegetable prices.
A Labasa
market vendor Maya Wati of Wailevu in Macuata said she had to buy her
vegetables for a much higher price now, as there was a shortage of supply.
"Most
vegetable farmers that supply us vegetables in the market can no longer provide
us with the same quantity of vegetables that we used to get before," she said.
"The prices
of vegetables have gone up and the quantities have decreased and therefore we have
no choice but to increase our selling price."
With the
same sentiments market vendor Roshni Lata of Batinikama in Labasa said they
have no choice but to buy the vegetables no matter the increase in prices.
"A lot of
vegetables that we used to buy before are not available like the Chinese
cabbage and Dhania," she said.