Students of Labasa School for the Handicapped celebrate Holi. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 2:18PM STUDENTS of the Labasa School of the Handicapped were treated to a feast and merrymaking during the celebration of the Holi festival today.

School head Mukesh Chand said various groups of the Hindi faith asked to visit the students and celebrate Holi with them.

"This is a special day where we strive for the best and shine light in the darkness of life and have truth over the lies of life," he said.

About 70 students danced to the tune of music played by visiting groups.