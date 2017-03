/ Front page / News

Update: 1:48PM THE Rewa football team will open its 2017 OFC Champions League campaign against Marist FC from Solomon Islands tomorrow.

The match will be played at the Stade Pater Stadium in Tahiti.

Former Fiji, Lautoka, Labasa, Suva and Navua coach Gurjit Singh who is the technical adviser of the team said discipline would play a key role in the competition.

The match kicks off at 5pm (Fiji Time).