+ Enlarge this image Students of Nadi Special School celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colours and love. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 1:10PM CHILDREN of Nadi Special School held celebrations to mark Holi, the Hindu festival of colours and love earlier today.

School assistant head teacher Praveen Devi said the festival signified the victory of good over evil and for many, a festive day to meet others.

"The message of Holi is universal in nature," Ms Devi said.

"The call for truth, justice and love for the Lord is enshrined in all religious beliefs and the Hindu festival of Holi is certainly inclusive of that."