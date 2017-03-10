Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Friday 10 March

Labalaba carries hope of the Mamanucas

MACIU MALO
Friday, March 10, 2017

Update: 12:44PM MALOLO Cat NacanieIi Labalaba carries the hopes of the whole Mamanuca chain when he plays this weekend at the HSBC Vancouver 7s.

The wonder boy from the islands is eager to make his people proud.

He acknowledges he has big shoes to fill, stepping into the role of the evergreen Joeli Lutumailagi, but was confident of a good outing in his second world 7s series tournament.

Labalaba said he wanted to bring smiles on the faces of his people and was ready to lay his body on the line in his quest to help his team mates win its first title this season.

"I am looking forward to this new challenge and I'm lucky because I have the support, prayers and backing of my family members, relatives and fans in Malolo and the whole of the Mamanucas," he said.

"I will do all it takes to help the team do well."

The Malolo flyer is expected to force his way in the starting 12 to cover for Samisoni Viriviri on the wing.








