High tech population count

+ Enlarge this image Deputy Government Statistician Kemueli Naiqama. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 12:15PM ACCURACY, convenience and speed will be some of the hallmarks of the once-a-decade population count that will take place at midnight on September 17.

At a training event that took place today, the Bureau of Statistics gave local media its first look at the national census process, which will for the first time be conducted on mobile devices.

Although the preparatory process is done on a budget of $7.8million, the count exercise which takes place after census night from September 18 to October 08 will outfit 2156 enumerators with a tablet each.

The information will be recorded for the first time on a census software developed and funded by the World Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Called Survey Solutions, the software is offered free of charge to the Fijian Government at the recommendation of the Pacific Community (SPC).

The Bureau's publicity team said the census would be high tech and for the first time give supervisors the ability to check on the details of the count in real time as its happening and be able to take measures to ensure accuracy and coverage.

According to the deputy Government Statistician, Kemueli Naiqama, the media census awareness exercise was to address lessons learnt from the 2007 census which included a disparity of information reported in by the media.

Read more in The Fiji Times tomorrow.