IN commemoration of International Women's Day, about 200 men, women and children took to the streets of Suva on Wednesday night to participate in the Reclaim the Night march.

Despite the adverse weather, the march was declared a success by Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali.

Ms Ali said the march was all about stopping and creating awareness to eradicate the culture of rape against women and young children in the country.

"We are happy on how the march went on. Despite the weather, we were overwhelmed with the support we got tonight," Ms Ali said. "This year's theme is "Be Bold for Change" and a lot is about changing the mind-sets of people on how they treat and view women in the communities and societies."

She commended the men supporters in their fight against domestic violence and rape.

The march began from the Suva Flea Market and ended at Government Buildings.