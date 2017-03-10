Gender equality

/ Front page / News

THE 2013 Constitution clearly defines equality of both genders and enshrines an equitable society free of gender-based discrimination and ill treatment, says Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Mahendra Reddy.

At the opening of the International Women's Day celebration in Labasa on Wednesday, Dr Reddy said Government believed that guaranteeing equal opportunities for women and men was not just the right thing, but was the only thing to do.

Dr Reddy said everyone understood that the empowerment of women and girls was one of the most effective ways to achieve higher economic growth and better living standards for the people.

"In the education sector, we see girls occupying the larger percentage of students in the upper secondary school and many of whom are ending in tertiary institutions," Dr Reddy said.

"The job has also seen a growth in number of women joining the workforce not only in the white collar jobs arena, but now in the trade sector also."

Dr Reddy said the Government's brain child, the Technical College of Fiji had now seen an increase in women taking up training in work areas which were previously dominated by men.

"Women are now contributing effectively to the Fijian economy and their commitment is highly commendable," he said.

"I am sure the women in the North are also reaping the benefits of the services of this national institution."

Dr Reddy also advised parents to give their daughters the best education and not to keep them at home.

"Our commitment to free education and other assistance is for all children regardless of gender and your commitment must be the same," he said.