Fiji Time: 3:59 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Women at work

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, March 10, 2017

WOMEN have made tremendous strides in science and technical areas of work, which once upon a time was dominated by men.

These were words of Pacific Community (SPC) director general, Dr Colin Tukuitonga while opening the International Women's Day forum in Suva yesterday.

"As you know, gender equality is not just an issue for women. It is everyone's responsibility meaning both men and women," he said.

"I think we can safely say that the landscape of work is definitely changing for us in the Pacific. Technological advances and globalisation have opened more jobs for women."

SPC has been around in the Pacific for 70 years and undertake cutting edge work in science and technology, providing sound technical advice, backed by research in areas of maritime, shipping, agriculture and climate change.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Indiscipline on the rise
  4. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. 'Know bylaws'
  8. CORRECTION
  9. Japan gives more for Winston rehab
  10. Key electoral issues

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  8. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Chief's response Sunday (05 Mar)