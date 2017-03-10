Women at work

/ Front page / News

SPC Director General Dr Colin Tukuitonga (left) addresses staff and calls on all divisional directors of SPC to critically think about how the technical and scientific divisions in SPC are empowering women and making the working environment a more enablin

WOMEN have made tremendous strides in science and technical areas of work, which once upon a time was dominated by men.

These were words of Pacific Community (SPC) director general, Dr Colin Tukuitonga while opening the International Women's Day forum in Suva yesterday.

"As you know, gender equality is not just an issue for women. It is everyone's responsibility meaning both men and women," he said.

"I think we can safely say that the landscape of work is definitely changing for us in the Pacific. Technological advances and globalisation have opened more jobs for women."

SPC has been around in the Pacific for 70 years and undertake cutting edge work in science and technology, providing sound technical advice, backed by research in areas of maritime, shipping, agriculture and climate change.