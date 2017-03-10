Tool link to critical advise

/ Front page / News

A NEW platform will be used to assist the Fijian Government's efforts in disaster risk management.

This was made possible after the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Fiji's National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) signed a letter of understanding (LOU) governing the use of the RapidPro platform on Wednesday.

Permanent secretary for the Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Ministry, Meleti Bainimarama, said improving in communication systems and public messaging through new partnerships and innovation was among lessons learnt after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"In both periods of peace time and disasters, it is important to have updated data and rapid avenues of information gathering and sharing between authorities, responders and communities on the ground," he said.

"RapidPro will be used initially to gather and share preparedness information with ground responders such as district officers or turaga ni koro."

UNICEF Pacific Representative Sheldon Yett said the tool would connect citizens to critical services.

"RapidPro is an open source tool, developed by UNICEF that will allow the NDMO to design, pilot and scale services that connect directly with a mobile phone user," he said.

"The tool connects citizens to critical services — mainstreaming innovation and making it work for the most disadvantaged children especially during disasters."

RapidPro is an open-source platform of applications that can help the government deliver information quickly and connect communities to lifesaving services through SMS messaging.

The project involves the design of data collection templates around preparedness, response and recovery.