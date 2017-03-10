Water tanks ease lives

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Infrastructure Vijay Nath, WAF chief executive Opetaia Ravai and women of Neelgiri Hill community in Naitasiri after the installation of their water tank. Picture: SUPPLIED

FETCHING water from a service station downhill from their homes will now be a thing of the past for the community of Neelgiri Hill at Sawani in Naitasiri

The residents received 26x5000 litre water tanks from the Water Authority of Fiji as part of its Rain Water Harvesting Scheme last Friday.

Neelgiri water committee co-ordinator, Rohini Kumar, 40, said apart from fetching water from the service station previously, they also relied on water carting services by the authority.

"Before we used to fetch water from the service station down the hill and this was very hard for the community. Even I used to go to the nearby creek to do my washing," she said.

Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Vijay Nath confirmed that 382 water tanks were distributed to different communities around Fiji to date.

Mr Nath said 782 tanks were ready to be delivered.

"This community has been here for the past 60 years and I felt that they deserved water tanks and we do not have enough water pressure in this area to deliver metered water, therefore, the best option at this time is the Rain Water Harvesting Scheme," he said.

"We've got good news for the residents of this area that by the end of the year we will be able to get metered water to their doorsteps.

Mr Nath also encouraged members of the public to apply for the free water tanks and Rain Water Harvesting Scheme.

The requirements for communities wishing to be part of this scheme are that they should have a stand for the water tanks and a proper guttering in place before the water tanks are supplied.

"We will not give out the water tanks until the requirements have been met," WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said.

An allocation of $1.3million was given in the budget for the Free Water Tanks while $4.5million was allocated for the Rain Water Harvesting scheme.