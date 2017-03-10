Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$164k grant

Alisi Vucago
Friday, March 10, 2017

THE Government gave a grant of $164,000 to seven disability provider organisations during the provider grants contract signing on Wednesday.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar said this was a milestone because it was the first time grants had been specifically set aside for disability provider organisations.

"The ministry hopes that the grants released will assist in creating awareness towards promoting disability inclusiveness in all national programs," Ms Bhatnagar said.

"In the area of disability, you cannot work in isolation as we are all interdependent. It is not what we know but the passion to help the needy."

Ms Bhatnagar said there were 34 affiliations in total assisting the Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons in advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities.

She said it was not too late for other disability provider affiliates to also apply for grants.

Some of the disability provider organisations that signed the contracts were Fiji Crippled Children Society, Spinal Injury Association of Fiji, Project Haven Trust, Fiji Disabled Peoples Association, United Blind Persons of Fiji and Western Disabled Peoples Association.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Indiscipline on the rise
  4. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. 'Know bylaws'
  8. CORRECTION
  9. Japan gives more for Winston rehab
  10. Key electoral issues

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  8. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Chief's response Sunday (05 Mar)