$164k grant

THE Government gave a grant of $164,000 to seven disability provider organisations during the provider grants contract signing on Wednesday.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar said this was a milestone because it was the first time grants had been specifically set aside for disability provider organisations.

"The ministry hopes that the grants released will assist in creating awareness towards promoting disability inclusiveness in all national programs," Ms Bhatnagar said.

"In the area of disability, you cannot work in isolation as we are all interdependent. It is not what we know but the passion to help the needy."

Ms Bhatnagar said there were 34 affiliations in total assisting the Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons in advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities.

She said it was not too late for other disability provider affiliates to also apply for grants.

Some of the disability provider organisations that signed the contracts were Fiji Crippled Children Society, Spinal Injury Association of Fiji, Project Haven Trust, Fiji Disabled Peoples Association, United Blind Persons of Fiji and Western Disabled Peoples Association.