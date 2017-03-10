Road network suffers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A vehicle makes its way across this partly damaged Buabua bridge in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

ADVERSE weather conditions continue to affect the operations of the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

According to FRA general manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes, the recent tropical depressions had cost the FRA in excess of $30 million in damages.

"Since December last year, we have had over 10 tropical depressions pass over the country seriously affecting the road network," he said.

"The Northern Division's unsealed network has been the hardest hit, with the saturated clay base under our gravel roads failing extensively, affecting bus timetables.

"Crossings have also been washed out in the Western and Central divisions, cutting off access. The contractor does a good job attending to these within 24 hours."

of the flood waters receding.

"Repair of the failed unsealed roads is more difficult as the ground conditions do not dry up sufficiently to do permanent repairs, before another prolonged period of heavy rain saturates the pavements again.

"The areas of identified weak unsealed road sections have been included into the upcoming budgets for strengthening by heavy gravel applications later in the year."