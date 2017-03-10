Fiji Time: 3:59 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Road network suffers

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, March 10, 2017

ADVERSE weather conditions continue to affect the operations of the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

According to FRA general manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes, the recent tropical depressions had cost the FRA in excess of $30 million in damages.

"Since December last year, we have had over 10 tropical depressions pass over the country seriously affecting the road network," he said.

"The Northern Division's unsealed network has been the hardest hit, with the saturated clay base under our gravel roads failing extensively, affecting bus timetables.

"Crossings have also been washed out in the Western and Central divisions, cutting off access. The contractor does a good job attending to these within 24 hours."

of the flood waters receding.

"Repair of the failed unsealed roads is more difficult as the ground conditions do not dry up sufficiently to do permanent repairs, before another prolonged period of heavy rain saturates the pavements again.

"The areas of identified weak unsealed road sections have been included into the upcoming budgets for strengthening by heavy gravel applications later in the year."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Indiscipline on the rise
  4. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. 'Know bylaws'
  8. CORRECTION
  9. Japan gives more for Winston rehab
  10. Key electoral issues

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  8. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Chief's response Sunday (05 Mar)