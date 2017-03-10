Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Friday 10 March

Call for farmers to unite

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, March 10, 2017

IT is up to the sugarcane farmers to unite and fight for their right to representation and to have a genuine say in the sugar industry.

This was the view of former prime minister and general secretary of the National Farmers Union Mahendra Chaudhry.

Mr Chaudhry said recent revelations that former Fiji Sugar Corporation executives were roped in by the military-led Bainimarama Government in 2008 to do a review of the industry, was "a gross injustice to every farmer".

"All of them being former FSC executives, it was quite natural for them to make recommendations which would favour the miller against the grower," he said.

"It was not in their interest to see that farmers had strong representation which would keep FSC in check.

"And the gradual demise of the industry since the scrapping of the Sugar Commission of Fiji, Fiji Sugar Marketing Ltd and removal of the 38 councillors in the Sugar Cane Growers Council is proof of what these arbitrary decisions have done.

"The consequence of doing away with accountability and transparency by dismantling these institutions is clearly evident in the troubled state the FSC is in.

"There was no oversight of the miller since 2009 and the industry is in deep trouble.

"Production is down by 50 per cent and the FSC is bankrupt and relies on Government handouts to survive.

"Farmers need to get together and strongly object to these strongarm tactics. They are not asking for anything unreasonable, they simply want what is rightfully theirs," said Mr Chaudhry.

Outgoing Sugar Ministry director Viliame Gucake made revelations that some former FSC executives were responsible for the dismantling of organisations where growers had a say in the sugar industry.

He made the comments last Friday at a farewell event in Lautoka.








