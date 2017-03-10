Fiji Time: 3:59 PM on Friday 10 March

Partner violence

Litia Cava
Friday, March 10, 2017

HEALTH-CARE providers should report incidences of intimate partner violence if the woman agrees, says Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies.

Speaking at the Elimination of Violence against Women and Children forum in Suva yesterday, Mr Davies said interestingly, there were those who thought this should not be done.

"Mandatory reporting to the police by health care providers is not recommended but health care providers should offer help to report the incidences if the woman chooses," he said.

However, Mr Davies also stated there were negative impacts if the ministry tried to go beyond its focus of providing health care to patients.








