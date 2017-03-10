Illegal green kava

/ Front page / News

TAVEUNI has deemed the sale and purchase of unprocessed kava illegal.

The decision was reached by authorities after consultation with the district officer after an increase in the theft of yaqona on the island.

The increase in the theft of yaqona was linked with the sale of freshly uprooted plant.

This has made it difficult for police to investigate as plants are quickly disposed of.

Divisional police commander Northern Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca confirmed the decision of the prohibition of sale and purchase of unprocessed yaqona.

The decision means there will be no buying and supplying of newly uprooted or green yaqona plants.

The district officer on Taveuni is responsible for the issuing of licenses for the purchase of green yaqona plants and so far there has not been any license renewals.

Police advised members of the public on Taveuni that anyone selling or buying green yaqona plants was doing so illegally.

Police urged members of the public to call the Northern Division Command Centre on 9905722.