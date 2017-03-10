Police question students

/ Front page / News

NO charges have been laid yet in the case of an alleged assault of a 14-year-old student at a boarding school in Tailevu.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

The alleged incident happened last Sunday at the school dormitory.

"The Year 9 student was assaulted for reasons yet to be established as investigators continue to interview the four suspects," Ms Naisoro said.

The students were taken to the Korovou Police Station yesterday, said Ms Naisoro.

They were later released after being questioned.

Meanwhile, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa had earlier condemned the assault of students in schools.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said these actions were nothing traditional and humane and labeled it illegal and immoral.

She made these comments after the assault of several students by senior students of a prominent all-boys boarding school also in Tailevu.

"Again we stress the role of parents when we send our children from our homes to go to school whether we are ensuring that they do not beat others in school," Mrs Vuniwaqa earlier said.