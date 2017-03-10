Zahra under no illusion

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Div Damodar (left) of Damodar City having a selfie with singer Julia Zahra during a press conference at Damodar City yesterday. Picture: RAMA

RENOWNED Dutch singer and songwriter Julia Zahra is in the country for the first time to perform her hit singles and covers.

The humble 21-year-old said she was looking forward to performing at the Vodafone Arena tonight.

"I still can't believe I am here. It's all happening and I am so excited about the show," she said.

"I hope a lot of people are coming and they can sing along to Just an illusion which should be really exciting. "

Tickets are selling for: $15 adults, $7 children under-12 and free for children under-five.

Tickets are on sale at all Damodar outlets.

Ms Zahra will perform in Nadi tomorrow night before leaving for Samoa, Tahiti and New Zealand where she will perform six shows.