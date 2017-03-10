Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Friday 10 March

Zahra under no illusion

Alisi Vucago
Friday, March 10, 2017

RENOWNED Dutch singer and songwriter Julia Zahra is in the country for the first time to perform her hit singles and covers.

The humble 21-year-old said she was looking forward to performing at the Vodafone Arena tonight.

"I still can't believe I am here. It's all happening and I am so excited about the show," she said.

"I hope a lot of people are coming and they can sing along to Just an illusion which should be really exciting. "

Tickets are selling for: $15 adults, $7 children under-12 and free for children under-five.

Tickets are on sale at all Damodar outlets.

Ms Zahra will perform in Nadi tomorrow night before leaving for Samoa, Tahiti and New Zealand where she will perform six shows.








