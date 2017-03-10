Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rape victim denies giving false statement

Aqela Susu
Friday, March 10, 2017

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman who was allegedly gang raped at the Golf Course in Vatuwaqa, Suva, denied giving a false version of what transpired in the early hours of September 11, 2015.

The complainant was cross examined by defence counsels — Karen Boseiwaqa and Christina Choy — as the trial went into its second day before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Matorino Badogo and Josefa Bera are standing trial for the alleged offence.

Mr Badogo is represented by Ms Boseiwaqa while Mr Bera is represented by Ms Choy. The State is represented by Meli Vosawale.

Ms Boseiwaqa put to the complainant that her version of the story was false and that after the first sex session with Mr Bera, they both joined her client.

The complainant denied the assertions by the defence.

She also denied arguing with Mr Bera and getting intimate with him again.

Ms Boseiwaqa said according to instructions from her client, this was when he told the two to end what they were doing.

The complainant also denied having being comforted by Mr Badogo when she felt cold after Mr Bera left.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, the two accused persons took the complainant to the golf course and raped her.

The trial continues today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Indiscipline on the rise
  4. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. 'Know bylaws'
  8. CORRECTION
  9. Japan gives more for Winston rehab
  10. Key electoral issues

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  8. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Chief's response Sunday (05 Mar)