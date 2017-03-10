Rape victim denies giving false statement

/ Front page / News

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman who was allegedly gang raped at the Golf Course in Vatuwaqa, Suva, denied giving a false version of what transpired in the early hours of September 11, 2015.

The complainant was cross examined by defence counsels — Karen Boseiwaqa and Christina Choy — as the trial went into its second day before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Matorino Badogo and Josefa Bera are standing trial for the alleged offence.

Mr Badogo is represented by Ms Boseiwaqa while Mr Bera is represented by Ms Choy. The State is represented by Meli Vosawale.

Ms Boseiwaqa put to the complainant that her version of the story was false and that after the first sex session with Mr Bera, they both joined her client.

The complainant denied the assertions by the defence.

She also denied arguing with Mr Bera and getting intimate with him again.

Ms Boseiwaqa said according to instructions from her client, this was when he told the two to end what they were doing.

The complainant also denied having being comforted by Mr Badogo when she felt cold after Mr Bera left.

It is alleged that on the aforementioned date, the two accused persons took the complainant to the golf course and raped her.

The trial continues today.