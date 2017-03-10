Vuniwaqa: None lost

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The director Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa left, Litiana Saumaka and Rasieli Rabukawaqa present their submission to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the 2014 Auditor-General's Report to yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

THERE are no missing passports from the Department of Immigration, says the department's director, Nemani Vuniwaqa.

Mr Vuniwaqa clarified this in his submission to the Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

He said there were no cases of passports going missing from their possession but only passports being damaged from its overseas manufacturers or by some of its officers.

According to findings by the Auditor-General, in 2014 there were 85 damaged passport books and 285 blank passport books missing from the department.

"Missing books are not really missing books but we only have damaged books," Mr Vuniwaqa said.

He said when he visited the passport manufacturers abroad a few years ago, he even went to the extent of accusing the manufacturers of giving the department less passports.

"We have done our checks and we've confirmed the company supplied only the number of books we had requested.

"They explained on how they could be identified as missing passports."

Mr Vuniwaqa said a consignment usually consisted of 100 numbered passports in sequence.

He said during the process of manufacturing, if there were damages to any of the booklets among the 100 booklets, the manufacturers would then have to replace it with another booklet.

This, he said, would mean that the number of the booklets would exceed the 100 mark.

Mr Vuniwaqa said this was when allegations of missing passports arose.

"Missing books to me is a non-issue but for the damaged books we have conducted an investigation to identify the responsible officers. We have counseled the officers who were responsible for the damages and even made internal transfers for those who continued to do this. We are trying to find solutions to this issue.

"We have encountered a number of issues — officers that may be having some stress tend to conduct the same mistake.

"Every now and then we receive requests to replace a book and then we find out it's a typing error or due to some form of distraction."

Mr Vuniwaqa said following the implementation of these actions, there has been a reduction in the number of damaged passports by the department.