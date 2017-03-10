Women empowerment

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tokasa Low (front) with other stall owners during the Ba Provincial Craft show at the International Women's day celebrations in Nadi yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

SIXTY-YEAR-OLD Tokasa Low has been in the handicraft business for several years now.

For the Natokowaqa, Lautoka resident, the handicraft trade is not only a source of income but a means to empower women in her community to use their free time for something productive.

Yesterday, Ms Low was in Nadi for the Ba Provincial Craft Show and International Women's Day celebrations, joined by more than 200 other artisans from areas in Tavua, Ba, Lautoka and Nadi.

"We want to make a difference and that is why we started our women's group called the Unity Club and we have 10 members," she said.

As president of the club, Mrs Low said she identified a need for a separate resource centre to be set up in Lautoka to develop skills of budding handicraft artistes.

"There is a need for it because this is a good

way unemployed women can earn money."

Speaking at the event, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the ministry encouraged the participation of more female artisans from the Ba Province to qualify for this year's National Women's Expo.

"The advancement of women is of prime importance to the economy, business, our society and in our homes," she said.

"We are working with men and women, youths and children in the familiar environment of their homes, villages and settlements to work with Government in our vision to bring prosperity, peace and progress."

Ms Vuniwaqa said there was a need to relook at strategies for gender mainstreaming and take full account of what had been done.

"We need to continue to integrate the needs and interests of both women and men into key policies and strategies of all sectors of Government," she said.

"It is also an opportunity to unite, network and mobilise for a meaningful change."

The theme for International Women's Day this year is Be Bold for Change'.