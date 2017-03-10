Escapee caught

/ Front page / News

POLICE have caught a man who escaped from custody and had been evading the law since June last year.

Chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said Ilaisa Calevu was arrested in Navosa earlier this week through information received from the public.

"He escaped police custody after he was arrested for alleged involvement in the cultivation of drugs," he said.

"He is also alleged to be involved in a number of other serious crimes and had been evading police.

"We are truly appreciative of the information and assistance received from the public resulting in his arrest."

Mr Tudravu said Mr Calevu was in custody at the Sigatoka Police Station yesterday.

"Again we plead to members of the public to work with police and if you have any information of wanted persons that have been published and broadcasted by our Crime Stoppers team to contact 919.

"All calls would be treated with confidentiality."