'Know bylaws'

Kalesi Mele
Friday, March 10, 2017

ROKO tui Nadroga Navosa Buatavatava Ravoka urges villagers in the Nadroga Navosa Province to carefully consider their submissions for the draft village bylaws.

Mr Ravoka said villagers had sufficient time to go through the draft village bylaws and their contributions would depend on how well they comprehend what was already drafted.

"The only questions I have been receiving is when will the laws be finalised," he said.

"There's almost a sense of impatience with the people in trying to have it finalised because they want the bylaws gazetted so that village laws are respected.

"I want to reinforce, however, that they still have time to discuss and share with us what they want added or removed. This is their law and everyone's views need to be considered before anything is set in stone."

Mr Ravoka said the only consultation that was initiated was during the provincial council meeting last year.

"We don't hold consultations. That is for the team from the iTaukei Affairs Ministry.

"I don't think any of the villages have received a copy of the laws.

"We try to facilitate any queries or concerns raised from villagers, but formal consultations are done by the ministry team."








