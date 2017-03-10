WAF line delay

/ Front page / News

THE Water Authority of Fiji is pleading with a Nadi leaseholder to stop objecting to water mains being laid on his property because it has resulted in delays to the Momi Bay Resort supply line.

During a site visit to Solovi in Nadi last week, WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai called for the co-operation and understanding of landowners where reticulation lines needed to be laid.

"We ask these people to see the bigger picture and not hinder progress with their many demands that cause project delays," he said in a statement yesterday.

"We hope good sense will prevail when we are dealing with landowners and tenants of leases."

Mr Ravai made the comments while assuring contractors — China Railway First Group — that WAF was doing its best to remove obstacles being put in place by a tenant in Solovi which had resulted in delays to pipe laying work.

"This project is very strategic in nature because it will assist supply to the Momi Bay Resort, with two kilometres of pipe being laid that will carry treated water from the Nagado Water Treatment Plant.

"This has a very high potential of boosting water supply into the Lolobalavu reservoir, which will also boost supply into Nadi Town.

"We are pleading with the public to understand that WAF does not make money through these works."

"We are merely putting in infrastructure for the common good of the people."