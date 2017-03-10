Call to encourage kids

/ Front page / News

ALWAYS encourage your children to voice their opinion at home, says Fiji Media Watch director Agatha Ferei.

Ms Ferei said this during a Fiji Media Watch team workshop held at the Housing Assistance and Relief Trust (HART) settlement at Bulileka, Labasa, yesterday. She said proper communication and dialogue started from home.

"Our children gain confidence when they talk freely at home during family meetings," she said.

"It is important to have a family meeting, in this way our children can voice their opinion and we can learn from their observations."

Ms Ferei said children should be taught with respect, love and care.

"Our children follow what we teach and if you hit each other as a couple to solve your problems, then your children will do the same," she said. "Have a space for you to discuss your differences together as a couple."

Ms Ferei said people needed to respect each other's space.