Expo helps revive and maintain traditions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image (L-R) Viniana Ranadi, Adi Arieta Kabu and Luisa Vakarau with their handicrafts during the Northern crafts show at the Friendly North Inn Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

AFTER years of participating at the National Women's Expo, women from Macuata province have found the expo as another way to teach their younger generation how to revive and maintain their traditional crafts.

The three-day northern craft show that was held at the Friendly North Inn in Labasa yesterday involved women from various villages in the Northern Division showcasing their handicraft.

Luisa Vakarau of Nayarabale Village said the expo was another way they could revive their tradition.

Mrs Vakarau said the idea of entering the expo did not only make them look forward to selling their crafts and earning income, but it was actually another way to revive their culture and traditions.

"Most of the crafts that we have presented here today have actually disappeared and we are lucky to have few people who know about the crafts that made it possible for us to learn and continue with the tradition," she said.

Adi Arieta Kabu of Tikina Wailevu in Macuata, who was one of the 30 women chosen for the expo, said she was happy to know that her hard work and sacrifice had now been recognised.

"I am happy to be one of the chosen women for the expo and I now look forward to heading to Suva in June," she said.

Adi Arieta said this was her second year to be part of the expo.

"Ever since being chosen for the expo last year, I have made up my mind to keep improving my crafts and aim for perfection so I can be chosen again this year, which surprisingly happened, and I'm so happy for that," she said.

"All I need to do now is go back to the village and work on my crafts, weave more mats, fans and baskets for the expo in June."

Another woman representative all the way from Tikina o Mali in Macuata, Viniana Ranadi, said the expo meant the possibility of selling her crafts.

"This is my fifth year at the expo and every year I get to gain new business contacts," she said. "People get to contact me and place their orders and I don't have to struggle to sell my handicrafts and it's really great entering the expo like this so we get to sell our crafts and earn income."