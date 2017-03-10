Two in court over deaths

/ Front page / News

POLICE have charged two drivers for the deaths of three people in separate accidents in Bua early this year.

In the first accident, Shiu Ram, 51, has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

Mr Ram was allegedly driving the vehicle that collided with a bus on January 17, killing his passenger.

The Labasa Magistrates Court granted him bail when he appeared in court last week.

In a separate incident, police charged 32-year-old Suva businessman Vijay Kumar with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, one count of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm and one count of driving a motor vehicle without being a holder of a valid driver's licence.

Mr Kumar was allegedly driving the vehicle that veered off the road, killing two passengers.

He appeared in the Labasa Magistrates Court early this week and has been remanded in custody.

Both drivers were on their way to Nabouwalu when the accidents happened.