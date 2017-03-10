Crisis centre holds north open day

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) held the first open day at its Labasa office yesterday.

People from all walks of life visited the centre to learn more about its work.

FWCC community educator Ilisapeci Maria said the open day was another way they could inform the public of what to do and where to go when they faced any type of abuse.

"This is an opportunity for the public to come and learn from us and in this way they would be bold enough to come out to us and share their problems," she said.

Ms Maria said a lot of people were not aware of the office until they came for the open day.

"We inform women and children of our role and we let them know that they can be open about any issues whether it is abuse, rape, sexual harassment or any type of abuse, we are the ones that are there to help," she said.

"We handed out pamphlets, brochures, posters and other reading materials as our way of educating them on what we do."

Labasa resident Indra Prasad, 50, said she was surprised to learn of the issues that the centre dealt with every day.

"I am glad that I was able to be part of this open day and learn new things about the centre," she said.

People in the north can contact the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre Labasa branch on 9377784.