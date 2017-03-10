FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

IT was a normal working day at an office.

Seeing one of the worker's eyes closed, his supervisor called out to him.

He opened his eyes and looked around.

When asked by his supervisor if he was sleeping, he stood up and walked to another corner of the office.

Beachcomber heard that he started complaining to a workmate.

The complaint was basically, "man these people think that I was sleeping".

"I don't know why they can't let me pray properly," he stated.

Beachcomber wonders whether that worker dozed off while really praying or praying was just an excuse when he woke up from his slumber.