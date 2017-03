/ Front page / News

* A report on Page 7 of yesterday's edition of The Fiji Times titled 'DPP reveals statistics' incorrectly stated the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Christopher Pryde as saying: "One woman is raped by one man in Fiji every day, a sobering and distracting fact."

In fact, Mr Pryde had said: "One woman is raped by one man in Fiji every day, a sobering and distressing fact."

We apologise for the error and any inconvenience caused.