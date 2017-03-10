Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Indiscipline on the rise

Margaret Wise
Friday, March 10, 2017

STUDENT indiscipline cases continue to rise, especially in urban schools.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said the ministry and school administrators were concerned about the prevalence of such behaviour in schools.

Dr Reddy said the situation demonstrated that urban schools needed additional support "in order to protect our vulnerable children".

"This is a problem not specific to Fiji, but being grappled worldwide and quite a lot of research have been undertaken to examine the mitigating factors," he said.

He said a recent study on why students behaved responsibly argued that "morally driven classroom management practices are likely to produce more self-aware, morally autonomous, responsible students who conscientiously aspire to be the best that they can be at all times".

"On this, we have urged our school heads to develop moral values programs in our schools within the ethos of the school so that our children are guided at all times."

Dr Reddy stressed, however, that moral values education began at home and there was no substitute for it. He said this was why the ministry's strategy to engage parents in their children's education was important.

"Our children go through many disturbances and issues which are prevalent in the modern society.

"They cannot deal with these things alone.

"If they don't get parental love and care, they will search for love outside their home and that's when they could be exploited.

"The modern day students need their parents to openly discuss issues with them, understand their feelings and developments in them, and thereby guide and support their progress in life.

"Our parental engagement framework, the 'home curriculum', guides parents to adopt certain practices which will create positive learning experiences for the child."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Indiscipline on the rise
  4. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. 'Know bylaws'
  8. CORRECTION
  9. Japan gives more for Winston rehab
  10. Key electoral issues

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  8. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Chief's response Sunday (05 Mar)