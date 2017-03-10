Indiscipline on the rise

/ Front page / News

STUDENT indiscipline cases continue to rise, especially in urban schools.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said the ministry and school administrators were concerned about the prevalence of such behaviour in schools.

Dr Reddy said the situation demonstrated that urban schools needed additional support "in order to protect our vulnerable children".

"This is a problem not specific to Fiji, but being grappled worldwide and quite a lot of research have been undertaken to examine the mitigating factors," he said.

He said a recent study on why students behaved responsibly argued that "morally driven classroom management practices are likely to produce more self-aware, morally autonomous, responsible students who conscientiously aspire to be the best that they can be at all times".

"On this, we have urged our school heads to develop moral values programs in our schools within the ethos of the school so that our children are guided at all times."

Dr Reddy stressed, however, that moral values education began at home and there was no substitute for it. He said this was why the ministry's strategy to engage parents in their children's education was important.

"Our children go through many disturbances and issues which are prevalent in the modern society.

"They cannot deal with these things alone.

"If they don't get parental love and care, they will search for love outside their home and that's when they could be exploited.

"The modern day students need their parents to openly discuss issues with them, understand their feelings and developments in them, and thereby guide and support their progress in life.

"Our parental engagement framework, the 'home curriculum', guides parents to adopt certain practices which will create positive learning experiences for the child."