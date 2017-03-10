Fiji Time: 3:58 PM on Friday 10 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Japan gives more for Winston rehab

Litia Cava
Friday, March 10, 2017

THE $1.82 million economic and social development program assistance from the Japanese Government to further assist Fiji in its Severe TC Winston rehabilitation was signed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Ambassador of Japan Takuji Hanatani at the Prime Minister's office yesterday.

This assistance will further assist the Fijian Government with its rebuilding and rehabilitation programs.

Mr Hanatani said the Japanese Government was also assisting in the rebuilding of four cyclone affected schools in the Western Division through Fiji's Adopt a School Program.

"We wanted to do more, but our budget for rehabilitation of schools was limited," he said.

He also highlighted that assistance to Fiji by Japan also included emergency relief items such as tents, plastic sheets and generators.

The Japanese Government has provided a total of $11 million in assistance.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 56.015153.0151
GBP 0.39450.3865
EUR 0.45500.4430
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48420.4672

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen
  2. The tradition of Veiqia
  3. Indiscipline on the rise
  4. Rape victim denies giving false statement
  5. Two in court over deaths
  6. Churchill Park set to reopen
  7. 'Know bylaws'
  8. CORRECTION
  9. Japan gives more for Winston rehab
  10. Key electoral issues

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  5. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  8. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Chief's response Sunday (05 Mar)