Japan gives more for Winston rehab

+ Enlarge this image The Japanese Ambassador Takuji Hanatani exchanging documents with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama after the signing of the Economic and Social Development Programme worth 100 million Japanese yen under its grand aid programme yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

THE $1.82 million economic and social development program assistance from the Japanese Government to further assist Fiji in its Severe TC Winston rehabilitation was signed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Ambassador of Japan Takuji Hanatani at the Prime Minister's office yesterday.

This assistance will further assist the Fijian Government with its rebuilding and rehabilitation programs.

Mr Hanatani said the Japanese Government was also assisting in the rebuilding of four cyclone affected schools in the Western Division through Fiji's Adopt a School Program.

"We wanted to do more, but our budget for rehabilitation of schools was limited," he said.

He also highlighted that assistance to Fiji by Japan also included emergency relief items such as tents, plastic sheets and generators.

The Japanese Government has provided a total of $11 million in assistance.