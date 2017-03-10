Priest claims $30k stolen

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Robbed pastor Scot Daku (left) with his family daughter Jenna,son Scot Jeffery,Andrew, wife Katie,baby Emmie and son Benjamin with Fiji Times reporter Nasik Swami yesterday. Picture: RAMA

A PASTOR'S trip to Suva to personally acquire a vehicle for God's work turned sour after he was allegedly robbed of $30,000 cash in broad daylight.

On Tuesday Scot Daku, originally from America, left his Lautoka home to meet the vehicle seller at Laucala Bay in Suva to carry out checks on the van before finalising the deal on Wednesday.

A few hours after his arrival at Laucala Bay on Wednesday morning to meet the seller, the worst happened.

Two boys, who he suspects stole the money, were selling avocados at a car park of a popular shopping complex at Laucala Bay approached him to buy the fruit at around 10.30am.

"We came from Lautoka to buy a van that we saw online," he said.

"So we saw that and we were communicating with the seller online and what we saw, we liked. So we decided to come to Suva to look at it and possibly buy it.

"So we arrived in Suva on Tuesday, around 6pm and the seller met us at our hotel. We took the car for a drive, everything looked good."

Mr Daku said on Wednesday morning he met the seller at the Sports City Complex at Laucala Bay because there was a Land Transport Authority (LTA) office there where they could do the vehicle transfer.

He said he had his wife and children with him and went to drop them for shopping at a supermarket nearby.

In the meantime, he said, he was carrying the money in his bag - the safest place he thought to keep them.

After dropping his wife and kids, he went to look for the vehicle seller at the LTA office but was told that she was waiting for him at a popular eatery in the area.

He said the vehicle seller was at the eatery, where he went to meet her and spoke for more than an hour. He said he did not show his bag to anyone and carried it on his shoulders like a backpack.

He said after their meeting, he picked his wife and children from the supermarket and told the seller to go to the LTA office where he would meet her.

He said his wife told him that after doing her shopping, she left the bags with the cashier as it was too many for her to carry.

Mr Daku said one thing he missed before he went to the shop was that he was approached by a man to buy avocado which he refused, saying he had no money.

He said after picking the shopping bags, on his way out, he was approached by another avocado seller and he refused to buy again.

Mr Daku said after his refusal, the second seller called the first one to help carry his shopping bags to the car.

"I had about five bags and a big rug, so I couldn't carry everything, so he offered to help me.

"I wish now, I had not asked him to help me."

Mr Daku said they walked to his car and started putting the stuff in.

"And I had to reach to put a few things under the seat and into the van, so it was probably at that time, as I am reaching, that he opened my bag and slipped it (cash) out."

He said the cash was kept inside a brown case. He said the cash was given to him through a collection by the International Baptist Church, where he worked as a volunteer, to buy a vehicle to use for his work. Mr Daku said his message to the men who allegedly stole the money was that he forgave them, but what they did was not right.

"They need to do the right thing, come to the police, come to someone and confess what they did because God knows what they did."

He said the life of crime and robbery led to destruction.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the incident, saying police are investigating the matter.