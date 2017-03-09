Labalaba flies out for Lutumailagi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nacanieli Labalaba in action against Samoa during this year's Sydney 7s tournament. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 7:03PM VODAFONE Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber will not select his final 12-member team for the HSBC World Rugby Men's Sevens Series Canada 7s until Friday Vancouver time.

While Nacanieli Labalaba is flying to Vancouver tonight to join the side, Baber will announce his team 24 hours before the tournament begins.

Labalaba is coming in for Joeli Lutumailagi who was injured while playing in the final of the USA 7s last weekend.

Baber said it was good for Labalaba to be with the side at the tournament.

The national sevens side was hosted to a dinner organised by Fiji honorary consul in Canada Bobby Naicker.

Fijian fans were also present to meet the team.