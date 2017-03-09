Teams confirmed for Marist 7s

Update: 7:00PM A TOTAL of 64 teams have been confirmed to compete in the much-anticipated 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s this month.
The tournament will be held on March 23-25.
Below are the list of teams:
- Police Blue\White;
- Jean-Michel Cousteau Rugby;
- Dravo Rugby;
- Big Bula Water Park Tovolea;
- First Light Taveuni;
- Vatulawa Young Boys Rugby;
- Eagle Warriors;
- Buca Bay Babas;
- Wadigi Rugby;
- Naboutini Rugby Club;
- Hideaway Hurricanes;
- QVSOB;
- Dratabu Green;
- Delainavesi Eagles;
- Tokatoka Sharks;
- Red Diamond;
- Naidi Brothers;
- Silver Water Barbarians;
- Navudrau Vikings;
- Tabadamu Blue;
- New Born Waibasaga;
- Nadawa Young Boys;
- Raiwasa Rugby;
- Rainbow Rugby Club;
- Navy Rugby;
- Waimanu Rugby Club;
- BLK Rangers;
- Dreketi Rugby Club;
- Ratu Filise 1 & 2 Side Float Midland;
- Yamacia Rugby club;
- Can do Generation;
- Sofitel Link;
- Levuka Rugby Club Kadavu;
- Uluisuvani Warrior;
- Vatunilumi Brothers;
- Nasonini Babaa;
- Net Net;
- Marist 1;
- Koio Rugby;
- Army Red\Green;
- Suva Stallions;
- Newtown Rugby;
- Super Cool Lau B;
- Seniboro Rugby;
- Lami Steelers;
- Marist 2;
- Nawaka;
- Nakorolevu Babas;
- Covenant Brothers;
- Wailevu Rugby;
- Kawai Homestay Qereqere;
- Trail Blazers;
- Uluinakau Babaas;
- First Light 2;
- Deuba Rugby;
- First Landing;
- Plantation Island;
- Waibaba 7s-WAF;
- Rukua Rugby Club;
- Disavu Rugby Club.
Women's team:
- Marist Sea Hawks 1 & 2;
- Nadi Blazers;
- Striders;
- Central Chief 1;
- Central Chief Development;
- Wardens;
- Mystic Knights.
Classic Golden Oldies:
- Marist;
- Senibua Rugby Club;
- Army;
- Delainavesi Eagles;
- Water Authority of Fiji;
- Suva Golden Oldies;
- Big Bula Denarau Lions;
- Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa.