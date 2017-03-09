Teams confirmed for Marist 7s

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:00PM A TOTAL of 64 teams have been confirmed to compete in the much-anticipated 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s this month.

The tournament will be held on March 23-25.

Below are the list of teams:

- Police Blue\White;

- Jean-Michel Cousteau Rugby;

- Dravo Rugby;

- Big Bula Water Park Tovolea;

- First Light Taveuni;

- Vatulawa Young Boys Rugby;

- Eagle Warriors;

- Buca Bay Babas;

- Wadigi Rugby;

- Naboutini Rugby Club;

- Hideaway Hurricanes;

- QVSOB;

- Dratabu Green;

- Delainavesi Eagles;

- Tokatoka Sharks;

- Red Diamond;

- Naidi Brothers;

- Silver Water Barbarians;

- Navudrau Vikings;

- Tabadamu Blue;

- New Born Waibasaga;

- Nadawa Young Boys;

- Raiwasa Rugby;

- Rainbow Rugby Club;

- Navy Rugby;

- Waimanu Rugby Club;

- BLK Rangers;

- Dreketi Rugby Club;

- Ratu Filise 1 & 2 Side Float Midland;

- Yamacia Rugby club;

- Can do Generation;

- Sofitel Link;

- Levuka Rugby Club Kadavu;

- Uluisuvani Warrior;

- Vatunilumi Brothers;

- Nasonini Babaa;

- Net Net;

- Marist 1;

- Koio Rugby;

- Army Red\Green;

- Suva Stallions;

- Newtown Rugby;

- Super Cool Lau B;

- Seniboro Rugby;

- Lami Steelers;

- Marist 2;

- Nawaka;

- Nakorolevu Babas;

- Covenant Brothers;

- Wailevu Rugby;

- Kawai Homestay Qereqere;

- Trail Blazers;

- Uluinakau Babaas;

- First Light 2;

- Deuba Rugby;

- First Landing;

- Plantation Island;

- Waibaba 7s-WAF;

- Rukua Rugby Club;

- Disavu Rugby Club.

Women's team:

- Marist Sea Hawks 1 & 2;

- Nadi Blazers;

- Striders;

- Central Chief 1;

- Central Chief Development;

- Wardens;

- Mystic Knights.

Classic Golden Oldies:

- Marist;

- Senibua Rugby Club;

- Army;

- Delainavesi Eagles;

- Water Authority of Fiji;

- Suva Golden Oldies;

- Big Bula Denarau Lions;

- Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa.