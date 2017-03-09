Taveuni bans sale of green yaqona plants

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The sale or buying of green yaqona plants has been banned on the island of Taveuni. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 6:47PM THE sale and purchase of unprocessed yaqona on the island of Taveuni in Vanua Levu has been banned as moves are now made to arrest incidents of yaqona theft.

This means that the buying and supply of newly-uprooted or green yaqona plants is now deemed illegal.

This decision was reached following consultations between the Fiji Police Force and the District Office of Taveuni.

Divisional Police Commander Northern Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca said it had been found that the increase in theft of yaqona on the island was linked to the sale of freshly uprooted yaqona, which also made it difficult to investigate because plants were quickly disposed of.

The District Officer Taveuni is responsible for the issuing of licenses for the purchase of green yaqona plants and to date there has not been any license renewals facilitated.