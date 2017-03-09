Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 9 March

Ministry assurance of mission assistance for workers

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, March 09, 2017

Update: 6:33PM THE Ministry for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations is in constant contact with the Fiji missions in New Zealand and Australia and with embassies of these two countries here in Fiji.

This was confirmed by its permanent secretary, Salaseini Daunabuna, during their submissions to the Public Accounts Committee this afternoon.

She made this confirmation after Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro questioned the ministry on how they were addressing the exploitation of Fijian workers working under the Seasonal Workers scheme in those two countries.

"We are working very closely with our High Commissions and also here locally," Ms Daunabuna said. 

"We are also having regular consultations here with our counterparts to ensure that the workers we send to both Australia and New Zealand know of the expectations in these two countries."

The ministry, she said had also given out its contact details to those workers for communication for any grievances they had regarding their work.








