Ocean management crucial for sustainable Pacific future

VISHAAL KUMAR
Thursday, March 09, 2017

Update: 5:52PM CAREFUL management of essential global resources like the oceans is a key feature of a sustainable future in the Pacific region.

In order to meet and discuss the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14, the two-day National Multi-stakeholder Workshop on the Oceans Conference was held in Suva earlier today.

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Robin Nair said all the parties involved played a major role in the implementation phase of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14.

"As representatives of Government, civil society and the private sector, all our roles are equally important and crucial to ensure the integrity of the delivery of SDG 14," Mr Nair said.

"The unrelenting degradation of the ocean should be matter of grave concern for us all. We have been taking more resources from the marine environment than it can sustainably provide us and through marine pollution and debris, illegal and destructive fishing practices, and the man-made effects of climate change."

According to Mr Nair, Fiji will co-President the Ocean Conference in June later this year.

"This will be the first-ever United Nations (UN) Conference on oceans. It will provide political impetus for the much-needed paradigm shift that the ocean desperately deserves."

The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 specifically focuses on the conservation and sustainable use of ocean, sea and marine resources.








