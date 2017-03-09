Fiji Time: 9:33 PM on Thursday 9 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Defence Minister concludes security meet

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, March 09, 2017

Update: 5:33PM FIJI'S Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola completed his three-day official visit to Canberra, Australia with an appreciation of the defence relations re-established between the two countries and potential growth in defence cooperation.

On the final day of his visit, Ratu Inoke met the director of the Australian Secret Service Intelligence, Nick Warner.

"The dialogue at the Australian Secret Service Intelligence under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was compelling where the importance of information sharing and analysis in peacekeeping missions is critical to address transnational crimes, terrorism, cyber security, drug smuggling and human trafficking," Ratu Inoke was quoted saying in a Government statement issued this afternoon.

"The ASIS works closely with other members of the Australian Intelligence Community (AIC) to deliver whole-of-Government outcomes."

Ratu Inoke also met Major General Simone Wilkie of the Australian Defence Force.

"The UN Training provided at the Peacekeeping Operations Training Centre is impressive and one of the main tasks of the Australian Defence Force POTC is to ensure that peacekeeping and UN expertise is maintained in defence."

Ratu Inoke also visited the Department of Veteran Affairs.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65160.6326
JPY 55.809652.8096
GBP 0.39530.3873
EUR 0.45750.4455
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48490.4679

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 9th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi: Franchise for Fiji sevens rugby
  2. Nurse victim of assault
  3. Fiji's 'privileged caste'
  4. Veremalua to lead Hurricanes
  5. Reddy says 'later'
  6. Powell pursues modelling career
  7. Injury concern
  8. Smith wants to help
  9. One extra seat
  10. Abuse cases in schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  6. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)