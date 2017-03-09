Defence Minister concludes security meet

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister of Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola and Commander of the Australian Defence College Major General Simone Wilkie. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:33PM FIJI'S Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola completed his three-day official visit to Canberra, Australia with an appreciation of the defence relations re-established between the two countries and potential growth in defence cooperation.

On the final day of his visit, Ratu Inoke met the director of the Australian Secret Service Intelligence, Nick Warner.

"The dialogue at the Australian Secret Service Intelligence under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was compelling where the importance of information sharing and analysis in peacekeeping missions is critical to address transnational crimes, terrorism, cyber security, drug smuggling and human trafficking," Ratu Inoke was quoted saying in a Government statement issued this afternoon.

"The ASIS works closely with other members of the Australian Intelligence Community (AIC) to deliver whole-of-Government outcomes."

Ratu Inoke also met Major General Simone Wilkie of the Australian Defence Force.

"The UN Training provided at the Peacekeeping Operations Training Centre is impressive and one of the main tasks of the Australian Defence Force POTC is to ensure that peacekeeping and UN expertise is maintained in defence."

Ratu Inoke also visited the Department of Veteran Affairs.