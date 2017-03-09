Commission investigates online trader

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Commerce Commission CEO Joel Abraham. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:16PM THE Fiji Commerce Commission is investigating a local online business for allegedly accepting payments from its customers without supplying the goods.

This was confirmed earlier today to The Fiji Times by commission chief executive officer Joel Abraham.

"The commission had received about 23 complaints regarding an online business that were selling these Indian garments and other fashion accessories," Mr Abraham said.

While Mr Abraham did not reveal further information on this, he has indicated that they would be looking to file 21 charges against the online business, which they had sufficient evidence for.