Fiji Time: 9:32 PM on Thursday 9 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Commission investigates online trader

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Thursday, March 09, 2017

Update: 5:16PM THE Fiji Commerce Commission is investigating a local online business for allegedly accepting payments from its customers without supplying the goods.

This was confirmed earlier today to The Fiji Times by commission chief executive officer Joel Abraham. 

"The commission had received about 23 complaints regarding an online business that were selling these Indian garments and other fashion accessories," Mr Abraham said.  

While Mr Abraham did not reveal further information on this, he has indicated that they would be looking to file 21 charges against the online business, which they had sufficient evidence for. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65160.6326
JPY 55.809652.8096
GBP 0.39530.3873
EUR 0.45750.4455
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48490.4679

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 9th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi: Franchise for Fiji sevens rugby
  2. Nurse victim of assault
  3. Fiji's 'privileged caste'
  4. Veremalua to lead Hurricanes
  5. Reddy says 'later'
  6. Powell pursues modelling career
  7. Injury concern
  8. Smith wants to help
  9. One extra seat
  10. Abuse cases in schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  6. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)