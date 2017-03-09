Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 9 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Japan-Fiji signs another $1.82m grant

LITIA CAVA
Thursday, March 09, 2017

Update: 5:12PM THE economic and social development program assistance from the Japanese government for further TC Winston assistance to Fiji was signed today between Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Ambassador of Japan Takuji Hanatani.

Mr Hanatani said the $1.82million grant was part of the Japanese government's assistance to assist Fiji in other areas that still needed improvement.

He also highlighted that the Japanese government was rebuilding four cyclone-affected schools in the Western Division under Fiji's adopt a school program.

The Japanese government has provided a total of $11million to Fiji after TC Winston.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65160.6326
JPY 55.809652.8096
GBP 0.39530.3873
EUR 0.45750.4455
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48490.4679

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 9th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi: Franchise for Fiji sevens rugby
  2. Nurse victim of assault
  3. Fiji's 'privileged caste'
  4. Veremalua to lead Hurricanes
  5. Reddy says 'later'
  6. Powell pursues modelling career
  7. Injury concern
  8. Smith wants to help
  9. One extra seat
  10. Abuse cases in schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  6. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)