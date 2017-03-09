Japan-Fiji signs another $1.82m grant

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Japanese ambassador to Fiji Takuji Hanatani with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the signing today. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 5:12PM THE economic and social development program assistance from the Japanese government for further TC Winston assistance to Fiji was signed today between Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Ambassador of Japan Takuji Hanatani.

Mr Hanatani said the $1.82million grant was part of the Japanese government's assistance to assist Fiji in other areas that still needed improvement.

He also highlighted that the Japanese government was rebuilding four cyclone-affected schools in the Western Division under Fiji's adopt a school program.

The Japanese government has provided a total of $11million to Fiji after TC Winston.