Women graduate from eight-week training

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, March 09, 2017

Update: 5:02PM A TOTAL of 49 women graduated from the Makoi Vocational Training Centre after completing a free eight-week training course in sewing and catering today.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar acknowledged the vocational training center in providing a platform for women to develop their economic capacities. 

"Women, more than men, lack access to financial capital and have limited opportunities to gain education, knowledge and skills that can lead to economic advancement," Ms Bhatnagar said.

"Vocational training typically includes development of technical capacity, entrepreneurship and business skills that is tailored to labour market demands.

"Women's economic empowerment not only depends on availability of jobs and business opportunities, but also on protective policy environment and community-based support for their entry into the workplace."

Ms Bhatnagar said since the program's inception in September 2015, a total of 141 women had graduated and had been upskilled and empowered to contribute financially to their families' livelihoods.

An open day will be held at the school on Saturday where interested applicants could apply for the next term of studying.








