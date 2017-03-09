Jacks support Marist 7s

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Marist 7s organising committee members with Jacks of Fiji staff at the event today. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 4:54PM JACKS of Fiji is once again partnering with Marist rugby for the 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s on the 23-25 of this month as they launched their merchandise at Damodar city today.

President Lawerence Tikram acknowledged the support from Jacks of Fiji and the partnership that had grown from strength to strength.

"By providing merchandise support, in return it is providing that out to the wider population which is wanting to help develop grassroots rugby like what we've done," Tikram said.

"In respect to what school background you come from or religion you believe in, we have one common goal and that goal is to understand and develop the greater game of rugby.

"Marist in its 41st year, we're pleased to acknowledge that sports will go from strength to strength not only through the involvement of merchandise but through the involvement of your team."